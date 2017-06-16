Press release from Hendersonville Tree Board:

On Saturday, June 24, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., a Pollinator Safari will be presented along the Oklawaha Greenway. Attendees will join Bee City USA safari guide Kim Bailey for a chance to see and learn about the wide diversity of pollinators that thrive in the Greenway’s flowering meadows. The group will search for butterflies, native bees, beetles, and other species as part of the spectacles of pollination, predation, reproduction, competition, deception, and adaptation taking place along the Greenway.

Meet at the Berkeley Rd. Parking Area for access to Oklawaha Greenway, located on Berkeley Rd. at the bridge over Mud Creek. The walk is open to the public at no charge, but attendees are asked to register at beecityhendersonville@gmail.com. The walk is presented by Hendersonville Tree Board, Hendersonville Environmental Sustainability Board, and Friends of the Oklawaha Greenway.

In addition, educational flower beds located along the Greenway and on Bearcat Loop near Hendersonville Elementary and Middle Schools are in full bloom during June and July. Those interested in learning how pollinator-friendly plants look and grow as additions to home gardens and growing plots may visit these educational plots at any time.

For a listing of other events during Hendersonville Pollinator Month visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/bee-city. The latest Pollinator Week news is also available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beecityhendersonville/.

Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk has proclaimed June as Pollinator Month and, “as the City of Hendersonville is a certified Bee City USA community, I urge all citizens to join in recognizing this observance,” she said.

Bee City USA is a nonprofit national organization which encourages city leaders to celebrate and raise awareness of the contribution bees and other pollinators make to our world by endorsing a set of commitments, defined in a resolution, for creating sustainable habitats for pollinators. National Pollinator Week was initiated by the Pollinator Partnership, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and the largest in the world dedicated exclusively to the protection and promotion of pollinators and their ecosystems. Seven years ago the U.S. Senate unanimously approved and designated a week in June as National Pollinator Week. Today it has become an international event.