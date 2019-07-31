Press release from McKibbon Hospitality:

Kimpton Hotel Arras, owned and managed by McKibbon Hospitality, and Mandara Hospitality Group have announced a second multi-position job fair to be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Opening late-summer 2019, Kimpton Hotel Arras is an historic transformation of the former BB&T Bank building, Western North Carolina’s tallest building and an iconic fixture in the heart of downtown Asheville, into a 128-room boutique hotel that will serve as an extension of the eclectic creative community of the city. Asheville-based Mandara Hospitality Group will open two independent restaurants in the Kimpton Hotel Arras, Bargello and District 42. The management teams are hiring a range of positions—from bellperson, minibar attendants, housekeepers, maintenance tech and security guards to servers, bartenders and dining room managers, to name a few.

“We’re continuing to grow our local team with fun-loving individuals who are passionate about this community and looking for a work environment that’s equal parts work and play,” says David McCartney, Kimpton Hotel Arras general manager. “Every team member receives on-the-job training and development for career advancement, not to mention a competitive benefits package and endless opportunities for growth.”

As with the previous job fair, registration is not required to attend; attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and their best self, as managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and possible immediate hiring in addition to providing general information about the respective teams and job opportunities. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit Kimpton Hotel Arras’s Facebook page here. Complete details are below for easy reference.

JOB FAIR DATE & TIME: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

JOB FAIR ADDRESS: Posana Restaurant, 1 Biltmore Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

PARKING: There are numerous facilities within a block radius of Posana Restaurant. Pack Square Parking is across the street at 16 Biltmore Avenue, as well as a lot behind the Aloft Hotel at 51 Biltmore Avenue.

OPEN POSITIONS: Hotel Arras — Front desk (AM, PM and overnight shifts), bellperson (AM and PM shifts), minibar attendant (AM shifts), housekeeper ((AM, PM and overnight shifts), houseperson (AM, PM and overnight shifts), laundry attendant (AM, PM and overnight shifts), maintenance helper (AM and PM shifts), maintenance tech (AM and PM shifts), assistant executive housekeeper, security guard (AM, PM and overnight shifts)

Mandara Hospitality Group — Host, food runner, dining room assistant, barista, bartender, server, dish steward, prep cook, line cook, housekeeper, dining room manager