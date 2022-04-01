Press release from NCDOT:

HENDERSONVILLE – Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be closed with traffic diverting to roads with longer green lights for five straight nights starting Sunday.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve asphalt in front of the eastbound rest area, repair ramps and mend concrete sections, and conduct milling operations during the closures.

Sunday night

• I-26 East closed from Airport Road (Exit 40) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44).

• Detour: Take Airport Road north to Hendersonville Road, go south to I-26.

Monday and Tuesday nights

• I-26 East closed from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Upward Road (Exit 53).

• Detour: Take U.S. 25 Business (Asheville Highway) south to U.S. 176 to Upward Road to I-26.

Wednesday and Thursday nights

• I-26 West closed from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44).

• Detour: Take Exit 49B (U.S. 64 West) to Asheville Highway (U.S. 25 North) to I-26.

This schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

All operations will start no earlier than 8 p.m. and the interstate will reopen by 6 a.m. each morning. Start times may be delayed due to high traffic volume.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.