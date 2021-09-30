Press release from Impact Health

Impact Health, the Network Lead for the Healthy Opportunities Pilot covering Western North Carolina’s 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary, is officially opening the application process for participating Human Services Organizations (HSOs) that wish to be a part of the Pilot. The Healthy Opportunities Pilot is a key feature of North Carolina’s transition to Medicaid Managed Care. As the Network Lead, Impact Health must contract with HSOs to cover key areas of services (food insecurities, transportation, housing, interpersonal safety and toxic stress) for enrolled Medicaid Managed Care members in their region.

An initial application deadline for HSOs whose areas of expertise (or specialty domains) include food insecurities, transportation, housing or an intersection of all domains is October 29, 2021. The application for HSOs addressing interpersonal safety will be announced at a later date. Interested HSOs may visit impacthealth.org/network/join/ to learn more and submit an application.

“This is a groundbreaking effort for our state and region,” said Impact Health Executive Director, Robyn Hamilton. “The Healthy Opportunities Pilot is the first in the nation to be able to provide select non-medical, evidence-based interventions that address social determinants of health for high-risk NC Medicaid Managed Care members. Having strong partners with deep experience in collaboration and fearless innovation will be critical in making our efforts a success.” Hamilton notes that the State’s commitment to a comprehensive and rigorous approach to evaluation could influence replication of this effort across the country.

In addition to delivering authorized Pilot services, HSOs will also be responsible for tracking services delivered to Pilot participants and conducting closed-loop referrals in NCCARE360; submitting invoices to Impact Health for services delivered to Pilot participants; participating in training, quality improvement activities and convenings organized by Impact Health or NCDHHS; and supporting NCDHHS’ oversight and evaluation of Pilots.

“HSOs are critical partners in this effort,” adds Dionne Greenlee-Jones, Impact Health’s Director of Programs. “Their deep, authentic relationships within their communities and with their clients are essential ingredients to the Healthy Opportunities Pilot’s success.” In her role with Impact Health, Greenlee-Jones is responsible for building strong relationships with the Healthy Opportunities Pilot stakeholder community, facilitating efficient referrals between and among the network of HSOs and ensuring the quality of service delivery and processes. “HSOs that participate in the Healthy Opportunities Pilot will create new collaborations and tap into new resources that will advance their missions.”

To accommodate the volume of organizations likely to participate, Impact Health will host online information sessions for the initial domain areas with an application deadline of October 29. These include food insecurities, transportation, housing and cross-domains. An information session for interpersonal safety and toxic stress will be announced at a later date. The dates for the initial information sessions are as follows:

Food Insecurities: October 12, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Transportation: October 13, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cross-Domain or multiple or intersecting areas of service including food insecurities, transportation, housing, interpersonal safety and toxic stress: October 14, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Housing: October 15, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

HSOs can register for information sessions at impacthealth.org/network/join. Additional updates will be provided by email newsletter. To subscribe to the newsletter, visit impacthealth.org.

About Impact Health

Impact Health, a dynamic start-up entity created by Dogwood Health Trust, leads Western North Carolina’s participation in North Carolina’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot program for Medicaid. As the Network Lead, Impact Health serves as a connection between the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, private health plans, and the human service organizations participating in the pilot. Please visit impacthealth.org to learn more.