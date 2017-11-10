Press release:

“TOMORROW” TODAY: Indivisible Asheville/WNC Hosts

Idea Incubators on Community-Driven Sustainability



Sunday, November 19, 2017, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

First Congregational Church, Asheville NC

ASHEVILLE, NC (November 9, 2017) – As a follow-up to its October screening of the French documentary Tomorrow, which highlights concrete steps communities around the world are taking toward a sustainable future, Indivisible Asheville/WNC will host follow-up Idea Incubator sessions on community-led sustainability on Sunday, November 19, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 20 Oak Street, in downtown Asheville. The gathering will follow up on initiatives proposed in the first idea incubators following the October film screening, clustered around five key areas of sustainability: agriculture, energy, economy, democracy, and education.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in learning more about sustainability or about the work of Indivisible Asheville/WNC is welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, visit IndivisibleAVL.org or Facebook.com/IndivisibleAVL, or email info@indivisibleavl.org.

About The Film

The documentary Tomorrow has won numerous international awards and has been called “required viewing for anyone wondering what they could do to pitch in and save the planet” (The Hollywood Reporter). Unique in its upbeat stance, the documentary focuses on successful solutions created by ordinary citizens in local communities around the world. “There are solutions,” says Tomorrow filmmaker Mélanie Laurent, “and if we give it everything we’ve got, if we join our forces and hearts, we can all start to change the world.”

More information about the documentary is available at Tomorrow-Documentary.com, and the full feature-length film is available for inexpensive view-on-demand at Tomorrow-Documentary.com/preorder-on-vod/.