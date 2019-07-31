Statement from Jake Johnson:

I would like to start by thanking the district delegates for appointing me to fill out the rest of the term for the vacant District 113 State House Seat. Now that the appointment has been made, it is my goal to serve the interests of the entire district. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and commit to being accessible to all constituents.

I look forward to the opportunity to stand up for pro-Christian values, the 2nd Amendment, our businesses, and our educators here in Western North Carolina. I want the citizens of my district to know that they have a voice in Raleigh, and a Representative who truly cares about helping them build a better future.

Thank you all so much and God Bless.