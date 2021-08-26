Press release from Dogwood Health Trust
With cases of the delta variant increasing rapidly, Dogwood Health Trust’s leadership has made the decision to move our upcoming community meetings to a virtual format. In light of this, the meetings that are planned for Sept. 9, 14 and 20 will now be held via Zoom webinar. Though we had looked forward to seeing everyone in person, our highest priority is the well-being of our communities.
We still plan to conduct three meetings to focus on local partners and investments at each meeting. We welcome members of our regional communities to register for any (or all) of the VIRTUAL meetings listed below.
We are planning creative ways to engage and still very much want to hear from you. We can wait to “see” you in September!
Central Region Webinar
Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
4:30-6:00pm
East Region Webinar
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
4:30-6:00pm
West Region Webinar
Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
4:30-6:00pm
Please note that because the focus of Dogwood’s 2021 community meetings will center around its impact work throughout the region, our staff and board will not be including an update regarding its compliance monitoring of HCA. However, members of the community are always encouraged to write the Independent Monitor for Mission Health at IndependentMonitor@gibbinsadvisors.com to share any compliance concerns or ask any compliance questions.
