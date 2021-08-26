Join Dogwood Health Trust in September for community meetings

Posted on Community Bulletin

Press release from Dogwood Health Trust 

With cases of the delta variant increasing rapidly, Dogwood Health Trust’s leadership has made the decision to move our upcoming community meetings to a virtual format. In light of this, the meetings that are planned for Sept. 9, 14 and 20 will now be held via Zoom webinar. Though we had looked forward to seeing everyone in person, our highest priority is the well-being of our communities.

We still plan to conduct three meetings to focus on local partners and investments at each meeting. We welcome members of our regional communities to register for any (or all) of the VIRTUAL meetings listed below.

We are planning creative ways to engage and still very much want to hear from you. We can wait to “see” you in September!

Central Region Webinar

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

4:30-6:00pm

Register here

East Region Webinar

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

4:30-6:00pm

Register here

West Region Webinar

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

4:30-6:00pm

Register here

Please note that because the focus of Dogwood’s 2021 community meetings will center around its impact work throughout the region, our staff and board will not be including an update regarding its compliance monitoring of HCA. However, members of the community are always encouraged to write the Independent Monitor for Mission Health at IndependentMonitor@gibbinsadvisors.com to share any compliance concerns or ask any compliance questions.

SHARE
About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.