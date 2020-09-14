Press release from Kenilworth Presbyterian Church:

EVENT: Know How to Vote in 2020

Sat., Sept.19, 2-6pm, 123 Kenilworth Rd. (Kenilworth Presbyterian Church)

Voting has started and everyone should get on the bus and VOTE. The 2020 election process has many changes and this event will help you be ready! Kenilworth artist, Jeff Kinzel, has created a vampire signage for the event that says “We need fresh young blood” and “The next generation is the lifeblood of our future on environmental, social and economic justice”. These images don’t instill fear, but hope. (picture attached)

EVERY VOTE COUNTS! This nonpartisan event will provide registration information for new voters. Registered voters can get information to request Absentee Ballot and information on early voting. Forms will be available from the “DONT MISS THE BUS – VOTE EARLY” bus box.

Kenilworth neighbors want everyone to take responsibility and vote. Artists created animal signs with the Dalai Lama quote – “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping in a room with a mosquito” followed by a bear with VOTE sign. (Video attached) These have popped up at 4 locations. Where next?

A second set of signs with clasped hands and the MLK quote – “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” – “Your VOTE matters. Protect our Democracy” is on display on Kenilworth Road. (Video attached.) It is also expected to pop-up elsewhere.



Rain or shine, this event will have music, free pizza and drinks, free bags for laptop or backpack made of recycled products (while they last) and lots of information about VOTING. Safety will be observed with social distancing. Bring masks, something to sit on, and raingear, if needed.

See you there!

CONTACT: Betsy Alexander 828-367-8690 or Sharon LeDuc 828-230-0464