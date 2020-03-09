Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:

Lenoir-Rhyne University seeks to attract the best and brightest for its student body.

Students of the LR Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville will share their stories over the next month in the upcoming I Am LR Speaker Series.

“Downtown Asheville’s graduate school has been blessed with amazing students, many of whom are seeking life enhancement and a new sense of direction,” said Michael Dempsey, dean and director of the Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville. “This series will shine a light on a few of our remarkable students, and the series is intended to be entertaining, thought-provoking and fun.”

2020 I Am LR Speaker Series

Gabriele Marewski “Call to Adventure: World Travel and Personal Growth,” March 25

*Daniel Nevins “Creativity, Counseling and the Cage of Identity,” April 1

Annie Fritschner “Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Hope,” April 14

Danny and Andrew Polich “Exploring Your Alternate Self,” April 30

All sessions take place in the second-floor boardroom, 36 Montford Ave., Asheville, North Carolina. Sessions begin at 6 p.m.

Farm-to-Table Pioneer and Solo World Traveler

For years, Marewski was a visionary for some of the best kitchens in Miami. Now she’s filling that role in the leadership graduate program at the LR Asheville campus.

Marewski transformed an overgrown plot near her house into her own produce farm in Homestead, Florida, where she became the go-to source for organic vegetables for some of Miami’s high-end restaurants.

She met with head chefs to plan out the next year’s crop with specialty ingredients such as Peruvian chilies, beefsteak tomatoes native to Europe, specialized leeks and more. She sold her farm in Florida and moved to Asheville gaining admission into the leadership program.

Nationally Recognized Artist and Creative Counselor

Nevins started out staring at the stars with a father working in the space program during the Space Race, before growing up in the austere environment of the Mojave Desert. The two ideologically opposites helped shape his vision as an artist, a career that has seen his work featured in publications such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

He is a graduate student in the counseling program at LR.

Human Rights Advocate and Published Author

The Rev. Annie Fritschner has traveled the world to help those in need.

A fundraising professional and graduate of the MBA program with a focus in social entrepreneurship at LR, Fritschner has de-wormed orphans in Haiti and fought for women’s rights in developing countries.

Businessman and Environmentalist

Danny Polich is also a graduate of the MBA program, and brother Andrew Polich isn’t far behind in the sustainability studies program. They have experience in government affairs, entrepreneurship, health care and clean energy.

Registration is encouraged with an event link at lr.edu/all-calendar. For more information, contact Susy Chandler, associate director of community engagement, at susy.chandler@lr.edu or call 828.407.4263.