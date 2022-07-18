Do you drop trash off at the Landfill or Transfer Station? Would you like additional sites where you could dispose of waste? If so, we want to hear from you. Buncombe County Solid Waste is investigating ways to reduce traffic at the transfer station and remove barriers to proper waste disposal and recycling services. Buncombe County has a brief survey that will help shape the future of Solid Waste services. Everyone is welcome to take the survey, but we are especially interested in hearing from: Anyone who uses the transfer station frequently.

Anyone who is not a Waste Pro subscriber.

All county residents, including municipal residents are encouraged to participate. Take the survey Click here to take the brief survey. Your feedback will help the County evaluate its current services and make decisions on future resources. Thank you for your time with this short survey. Landfill You can learn more about what you can take to the landfill, rates, and more here. Transfer station For additional information about what the transfer station accepts, rates, and more, click here.