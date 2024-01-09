Press release from Buncombe County:

With the adoption of Buncombe County’s Comprehensive Plan complete, staff has started the long-term process of developing, proposing, and adopting text amendments to the County’s development ordinances.

As part of the five-step process, Planning staff presented proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regulating short-term rentals to the Planning Board on Dec. 18. In response to numerous requests for public comment at that meeting, the Planning Board will hear public comment on the proposed amendments in a special two-hour listening session on Monday, Jan. 22.

What: Planning Board Listening Session

Topic: Short-term rental proposed text amendments

When: Monday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: A-B Tech Ferguson Auditorium, 17 Tech Drive, Asheville

This meeting will be streamed live at engage.buncombecounty.org.

Background information

The Planning Board consists of nine regular members appointed by the Board of Commissioners who provide recommendations on land use development regulations such as zoning map amendments and zoning text amendments.

There are a total of five text amendment modules, plus a module for the completion of the County’s Code of Ordinances.

Module 1 is short-term rentals. Click here to see the Dec. 18 Planning Board packet.

Find out more about Buncombe County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Next steps

The Planning Board plans to hold multiple work sessions in February to review the proposed text amendments. Meeting dates will be posted on engage.buncombecounty.org. A future public hearing will be scheduled, and any text amendments reviewed by the Planning Board would then go to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.