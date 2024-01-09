Press release from Buncombe County:
With the adoption of Buncombe County’s Comprehensive Plan complete, staff has started the long-term process of developing, proposing, and adopting text amendments to the County’s development ordinances.
As part of the five-step process, Planning staff presented proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regulating short-term rentals to the Planning Board on Dec. 18. In response to numerous requests for public comment at that meeting, the Planning Board will hear public comment on the proposed amendments in a special two-hour listening session on Monday, Jan. 22.
What: Planning Board Listening Session
Topic: Short-term rental proposed text amendments
When: Monday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: A-B Tech Ferguson Auditorium, 17 Tech Drive, Asheville
This meeting will be streamed live at engage.buncombecounty.org.
Background information
The Planning Board consists of nine regular members appointed by the Board of Commissioners who provide recommendations on land use development regulations such as zoning map amendments and zoning text amendments.
There are a total of five text amendment modules, plus a module for the completion of the County’s Code of Ordinances.
Module 1 is short-term rentals. Click here to see the Dec. 18 Planning Board packet.
Find out more about Buncombe County’s Comprehensive Plan.
Next steps
The Planning Board plans to hold multiple work sessions in February to review the proposed text amendments. Meeting dates will be posted on engage.buncombecounty.org. A future public hearing will be scheduled, and any text amendments reviewed by the Planning Board would then go to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.