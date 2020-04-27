Local testing laboratory agrees to pay up to $43 million to resolve allegations of medically unnecessary tests

Genova Diagnostics Inc., a clinical laboratory services company based in Asheville, North Carolina, has agreed to pay up to approximately $43 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, including claims that it billed for medically unnecessary lab tests, the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today.

“Government healthcare programs are designed to provide beneficiaries with care that ismedically reasonable and necessary,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division. “Providers of taxpayer-funded federal healthcare services will be held accountable when they knowingly cause false claims to be submitted for services that do not meet this standard of care.”

“The False Claims Act is an important legal tool in our rigorous fight to protect the integrity of our healthcare system from providers like Genova Diagnostics, that bill government programs for non-covered testing to boost profits at the expense of taxpayer dollars,” said Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of NorthCarolina. “This office is dedicated to ensuring that healthcare providers in the Western District make medical decisions that benefit their patients, not the providers’ bottom line.”

The settlement resolves allegations that Genova: (a) improperly submitted claims to Medicare, TRICARE, and the federal employee health program for its IgG allergen, NutrEval and GI Effects lab test profiles because the tests were not medically necessary, (b) engaged in improper billing techniques, and (c) paid compensation to three phlebotomy vendors that violated the physician self-referral prohibition commonly known as the Stark Law. The Stark Law is intended to ensure that physician referrals are determined by the medical needs of patients and not the financial interests of physicians.

Under the settlement, Genova has agreed to pay approximately $17 million, through the surrender of claim funds held in suspension by Medicare and TRICARE, plus up to an additional $26 million if certain financial contingencies occur within the next five years, for a total potential payment of up to $43 million.