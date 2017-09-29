Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:
After a report of an alleged weapon on campus, North Henderson High and Apple Valley Middle entered a precautionary “code yellow” lockdown at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campus, and as part of law enforcement’s security sweep, the lockdown was escalated to a “code red” to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
The sweep confirmed there was no weapon on campus, and the lockdown was lifted at both schools at approximately 3 p.m. All students remained safe, and were dismissed on the regular schedule at 3:15 p.m.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.