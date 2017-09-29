Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

After a report of an alleged weapon on campus, North Henderson High and Apple Valley Middle entered a precautionary “code yellow” lockdown at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campus, and as part of law enforcement’s security sweep, the lockdown was escalated to a “code red” to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The sweep confirmed there was no weapon on campus, and the lockdown was lifted at both schools at approximately 3 p.m. All students remained safe, and were dismissed on the regular schedule at 3:15 p.m.