Press release from Loving Food Resources

Loving Food Resources is celebrating 30 years of Feeding the Need in WNC with a unique food drive to be held on Oct. 23, 2021. Donations boxes containing 30 much needed items will be received at Loving Food Resources, 123 Kenilworth Road, Asheville between the hours of 9a.m.-1p.m.

To celebrate 30 years’ service, Loving Food Resources is providing a list of 30 items that are much needed in the community. A complete list is below:

The mission of Loving Food Resources (LFR) is to provide food, health and personal care items to those living with HIV/AIDS or anyone in Home Hospice Care regardless of diagnosis. We strive to do this while showing love, compassion and respect to everyone. Each box contains staple food items, eggs, meat, bread, fresh produce and personal care items.

On October 23, 1991, LFR opened its doors and provided meals and health items to individuals living with HIV/AIDS. In their first year, LFR served over 205 clients and distributed 3,737 pounds of food. LFR was created jointly through the efforts of Bill Allen, representing Mountain AIDS Coalition (MAC), and Joan Marshall and Jean Styron representing All Souls Episcopal Church.

This year, LFR has over 4,100 client visits and has 122 tons of food distributed. LFR is volunteer-driven with over 4,100 logged volunteer hours and has volunteers that have been with the program for 30 years.

For more information about the 30th anniversary food drive, please contact Brent Wyatt at bwyatt@lovingfood.org or 828-255-9282

More information at www.lovingfood.org