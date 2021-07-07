Press release from Asheville Police Department

An argument in the parking lot of a crowded business at 60 Airport Road ended in a shooting. The victim was shot once in the upper leg and was taken to the hospital with critical, non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Detectives located one shell casing and one bullet in the parking lot. This happened just after 8 a.m. on July 7.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.