Press release from Mars Hill University:

Mars Hill University and the Madison County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the university campus on Thursday, April 1. The clinic, offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is open to Mars Hill students, staff, and faculty, as well as to the general public. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccination should go to https://www.mhu.edu/event/vaccine-clinic/ to schedule an appointment.