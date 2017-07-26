Press release:
McHenry on the Passage of Russia, Iran, and North Korea Sanctions Package
Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement on the passage of H.R. 3364 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act:
“Yesterday, the House took bipartisan action to hold rogue regimes in Russia, North Korea, and Iran accountable for their destabilizing and threatening actions towards the United States and our allies. The Countering Adversarial Nations Through Sanctions Act is the result of a bipartisan compromise that takes aim at the most grave threats posed by these regimes, including the Iranian and North Korean missile programs and Russia’s continued use of cyberattacks worldwide. It is a well thought out sanctions package that will ensure American security without undermining our economic interests throughout the world.”
