Press release from Council on Aging for Henderson County:
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina awarded $5,000 to the Council on Aging for Henderson County’s “Meals on Wheels” and liquid nutrition programs from their Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
The Council on Aging will use these funds to continue providing meals to 350+ homebound older adults as well as cases of liquid nutrition to 70 individuals with compromised medical conditions in Henderson County. In addition, increasing requests for home delivered meals have been received in the past weeks from residents in Henderson County who fear leaving their homes to shop. The Council on Aging is working on a plan to increase delivery service to include these older adults in need.
These funds will help to replace the loss of revenues experienced over the next few months from the Council on Aging’s two thrift stores located in Hendersonville and Etowah being closed due to COVID-19. For more information on how the Council on Aging is serving its clients during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit their Facebook page (@coahc ) or to make a donation please visit: www.coahc.org/donate.
