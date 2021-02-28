Press release from the N.C. Department of Insurance:
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, remind Medicare beneficiaries about the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period in North Carolina.“Our health can change dramatically within a year’s time,” Commissioner Causey said. “If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the right time to make sure you have the plan that best meets your needs.”If you’re unhappy with your Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C), you have options. Each year, there is a Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period from Jan. 1 to Wednesday, March 31. During this time, if you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to change your health plan, you can do one of these:
- Switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan with or without drug coverage
- Go back to Original Medicare and, if needed, also join a Medicare Prescription Drug PlanIf you switch Medicare Advantage Plans or go back to Original Medicare with or without a Medicare drug plan, your new coverage will start the first day of the month after your new plan gets your request for coverage. Keep in mind, if you go back to Original Medicare now, you may not be able to buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy.For assistance with Medicare questions, contact NC SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak to a SHIIP counselor. The Medicare Plan Finder can also help you find, compare and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare drug plan in your area. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for help. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is only for people who are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan.It’s important to understand and be confident in your Medicare coverage choices. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to change your plan, check out your options today. Remember, the Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period ends March 31.(SHIIP counselors are not licensed insurance agents. They do not sell, endorse or oppose any product, plan or company. If you have questions about your specific plan, we encourage you to contact your insurance agent or insurance company.)
