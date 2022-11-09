Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC: (November 9, 2022): Both Mission Hospital and Asheville High School were placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution after receiving reports of a person with a gun in the parking deck at Mission Hospital.
APD Officers responded to Mission Hospital located at 509 Biltmore Avenue around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun. After searching the parking deck and Mission Hospital Campus the suspect was unable to be located.
If you have any information about this case, please send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110
