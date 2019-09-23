Press release from Western Carolina University:

Before the gates open for Western Carolina University’s popular Mountain Heritage Day festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, an equally-popular 5K race will take place on campus.

The annual race is organized and hosted by students in WCU’s sports management program, with proceeds going toward the Cory David Spaugh Sports Management Association Scholarship. The course features a combination of pavement and gravel paths, and is appropriate for both beginner and accomplished runners.

This year, participants will run a new route through and around campus. The 8 a.m. start will be at the Stillwell Sciences Building, then onto Central Drive before descending Old Cullowhee Road. Runners (and walkers) will proceed through the heart of campus past university landmarks, including the fountain and Alumni Tower, continuing to the finish line.

“We are really excited to welcome the community back for this edition of the Mountain Heritage Day 5K,” said Charlie Parrish, WCU assistant professor of sport management. “Our students have been busy planning all the details to ensure the event runs smoothly and is a memorable experience for everyone. It has been fun seeing this event grow year after year, and we can’t wait to see everyone accomplish their goals and perhaps even set a personal time record on our new, faster course this year.”

A commemorative T-shirt will be given to the first 100 registered participants. Handcrafted awards for class winners are provided by Mud Dabbers Pottery & Crafts. For more information and to register, go to mountainheritageday.com.