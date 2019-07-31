Press release from the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency:

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 12-2 p.m., N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) staff will be at the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, room 301, 157 Paragon Parkway, Clyde, to conduct overdose recognition and opioid overdose reversal training. This is a drop-in program. Participants will receive free naloxone, harm reduction resources and information on substance use services.

For more information, contact Jesse-lee Dunlap, NCHRC Post-Overdose Outreach Specialist, at jesselee@nchrc.org or (828) 476-1465 and Patrick Johnson, RN-C, MPA, HHSA Public Health Director, at (828) 356-2248.