Press release from N.C. Mountain State Fair:

WHAT:

The N.C. Mountain State Fair is looking for part-time workers for this year’s fair. Openings are available for ticket takers, ticket sellers and entry department staff. Applications will be accepted during an event to be held Thursday at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher.

Ticket sellers and ticket takers are needed to work during the fair’s 10-day run, Sept. 8-17. Candidates must be 18 or older and have their high school diploma or GED. Applicants for ticket sellers should have a minimum of one year’s experience in customer service and cash handling. Customer service experience is preferred for ticket takers, but not required.

Entry department staff will be needed to work July 31-Oct. 6. Candidates must be 18 years old and have their high school diploma or GED. In addition, applicants should have considerable computer skills and familiarity with data entry.

All applicants should bring a valid driver’s license and social security card with them to the job fair to apply. Complete job descriptions are available at http://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/316.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Virginia C. Boone Building

WNC Agricultural Center

1301 Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher

MORE INFO:

The 2017 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 8-17 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. The fair features a full carnival, free entertainment, livestock shows, competitive exhibits and more family friendly fun. Additional information is available at www.mountainfair.org.