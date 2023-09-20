The U.S. Department of Education this week recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments. Fairview, one of eight Blue Ribbon Schools in North Carolina, is recognized for being an Exemplary High Performing School.

“This is a wonderful achievement for Fairview Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. “I am proud to congratulate the students, staff, faculty, and administration for this well-deserved national recognition. The award is a testament to the dedicated staff and exceptional parent and community support at the school. Their collaborative effort has created an environment where students thrive- a true reflection of our school system’s commitment to excellence in the classroom and beyond.”

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background.

Fairview Elementary has a long tradition of building strong relationships with students and the community, embracing the needs of all learners in the school. This school is committed to the success of all students as evident in their exceptional teacher collaboration and research-based practices. Through strategic planning, teachers work diligently to continuously analyze data and differentiate instruction to meet the needs of every learner.

“Fairview Elementary focuses not only on the academic needs of students but also the social-emotional well-being of every child,” said Principal Dr. Bonnie Bolado. “Through whole school teamwork, the staff creates learning environments that encompass the whole child, leading to supportive classroom structures that propel learning forward. I am so proud of the dedication of our staff, students, and parents.”

Parent involvement at Fairview Elementary is unmatched. Parents and members of the community work together to ensure every child in the school is nurtured and provided every opportunity to achieve even their biggest dreams. Participation in organizations such as the PTA, Dad’s Club, and the School Improvement team help make Fairview shine.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

While awardee schools represent the diverse fabric of American schools, they also share some core elements. National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards. They demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and the schools value and support teachers and staff through meaningful professional learning. Data from many sources are used to drive instruction and every student strives for success. Families, communities, and educators work together toward common goals.

Congratulations to the students, faculty, staff, parents and community of Fairview Elementary. They join Pisgah Elementary, Emma Elementary, and A.C. Reynolds High School as Blue Ribbon Schools.