Press release from City of Asheville:

On April 5, the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a decision in the lawsuit filed against the City regarding the removal of the Vance Monument. In its decision, the Court affirmed the previous decision of the Buncombe County Superior Court which dismissed all of the claims against the City.

This result allows the City to proceed with removal of the monument, including the remaining base and fencing. “We were pleased to hear the court’s decision and stand behind our community task force’s recommendation to remove the monument,” said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer.

While additional appeals may still be made to the N.C. Supreme Court, the deadline to do so only exists for the next 15 days. If no further appeals are filed, the City will proceed with the revisioning process for Pack Square.