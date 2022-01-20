Press release from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to ensure NC Medicaid beneficiaries have access to free at-home tests for COVID-19.

In alignment with the Biden administration’s requirement last week to provide free at-home tests for COVID-19, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., signed an order on Jan. 14, 2022, enabling NC Medicaid beneficiaries to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests from their local pharmacies.

Beneficiaries should select an at-home test at their preferred pharmacy and present their NC Medicaid ID card to the pharmacy for no out-of-pocket cost. The pharmacist will be able to bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.

“The ability to get at-home tests at local, nearby pharmacies will ensure NC Medicaid beneficiaries have access to at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests in the weeks ahead,” Dr. Tilson said. “Along with getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a well-fitting mask, testing helps us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if 1) they begin to have symptoms, 2) at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or 3) are gathering indoors with a group of people who are not in their households.