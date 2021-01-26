



The updated dashboard Includes the following fields: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide information about vaccine doses promised to and received by the state. Users also will be able to see the percent of doses received that have been administered. Today’s dashboard shows 95% of all first doses have been reported as being administered and 812,586 total doses have been administered.The updated dashboard Includes the following fields: Doses Allocated by the Federal Government

Doses Arrived in North Carolina

Total Doses Administered

Percent of Arrived Doses Administered The current vaccines require two shots, so the information is provided by first doses, second doses and total doses. The goal is to exhaust first doses each week. Supply of second doses must remain on hand to ensure people get their second shot at the appropriate time. The data is also presented for both NC vaccine providers and the federal long-term care program. The federal government through a partnership with CVS and Walgreen is administering vaccines to most long-term care staff and residents.



North Carolina was among the first states to include statewide information about people vaccinated by race and ethnicity. Data is also provided for the state by gender and age.



As of this morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina 9th in total vaccines administered and 28th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.



Vaccine supply continues to be very low. There may be wait times and appointments may need to be postponed depending on available supply. Today, NCDHHS shared more detailed guidanceon the process for allocations for the coming weeks to ensure more transparency and certainty now that the state has largely exhausted the backlog of vaccine supply.



North Carolinians can find out when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through a new online tool, Find My Vaccine Group. The screener walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older.



Until the country begins to get a head of the pandemic, the CDC says everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often. North Carolina continues to have high rates of cases, hospitalizations and the percent of tests that are positive. A secretarial directive remains in effect. People should stay home and only leave for essential purposes such as buying food, accessing health care, and going to school or work.



Learn more at YourShotYourSpot.nc.gov (English) or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vacuna (Spanish).