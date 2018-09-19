Press release from Living Building Challenge Collaborative – Asheville:

THE WATER CYCLE OF BUILDINGS: NET POSITIVE

WATER AND THE LIVING BUILDING CHALLENGE WORKSHOP

Thursday, October 4, 2018, 1:00 – 5:00pm

Lenoir Rhyne University, Center for Graduate Studies, 36 Montford Ave, Asheville, NC

The Living Building Challenge Water Petal is intended to herald in a new age of design, where water is treated as the precious resource that it is, and nothing is left to waste. EVENT INFO HERE.

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTION:

This workshop will take a look at the components of the Living Building Challenge, with a deep focus on the requirements of the Water Petal. Participants will develop an understanding of why water is such a critical issue in the built environment and the positive impact professionals can have through conservation, reuse, and on-site capture and treatment. Participants will walk step by step through the issues, considerations, and strategies for creating a closed loop water system on-site. They will see examples of how Net Positive Water has been achieved across of a diversity of building types and scales. This workshop will also include a discussion of issues and solutions related to water policy and what is needed next to make it easier for project teams and policy makers alike to support integrated water management.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

-Define the intent and requirements of the Water Petal.

-Understand scale appropriate strategies for achieving net positive water.

-Describe successful examples of projects at the building & community scale that have achieved net positive water.

-Identify regulatory barriers to implementing Net Positive Water Strategies and ways to advocate for change.

APPROVED FOR 4 LFA HOURS, 4 AIA LU/HSW

SPEAKER: Shawn Fisher Hesse, NCARB, LFA, LEED AP BD+C, O+M Community Engagement Manager

Due to the generosity of our sponsor, Higher Ground, we are able to offer this workshop at a considerable discount for our attendees. Please make sure to thank our sponsor at the workshop.

The Green Built Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sustainability in the built environment through community education, measurable standards and regional action in Western North Carolina and beyond since 2001.

Living Building Challenge Collaborative: Asheville is a community-based, in-person group of Living Building Challenge Ambassadors that provides an opportunity for informal learning experiences and advances community transformation. Collaborative members create the local conditions that allow for development of Living Buildings, Sites and Neighborhoods.

To learn more, visit the Asheville Collaborative page on Green Built Alliance’s website.