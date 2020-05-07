New portal opens to file claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients

Press release from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:
Health care providers and hospitals can use a new portal to request reimbursement for claims associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients retroactive to Feb. 4, 2020. The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal was launched by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health care providers in delivering COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatment at no cost to patients. It can be accessed at COVIDUninsuredClaim.linkhealth.com.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) established a $1 billion fund to pay for testing for people without insurance. Additional funding for treatment was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Health care providers must deliver COVID-19 related services at no cost to be eligible to request reimbursement from the provider relief fund made available by the CARES Act. Providers must register to use the COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal, and reimbursement requests will be accepted beginning May 6, 2020. More information and training videos are available in the portal.
Additionally, to help North Carolina providers navigate the financial opportunities related to COVID-19, NC Medicaid has prepared a list of all federal funding available. Key Federal Funding Available for Health Care Providers and Hospitals to Address COVID-19 is available on the NC Medicaid website and will be updated as new or updated funding opportunities are announced.
For more information about the HRSA Uninsured Program Portal or COVID-19 resources and information, visit:
CARES Act Provider Relief Fund at hhs.gov/providerrelief.
HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program at COVIDUninsuredClaim.HRSA.gov.
COVID-19 resources and information at ncdhhs.gov/covid19.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.