Press release from Momentum Gallery:
Start Your New Year With MOMENTUM!
What will your story be in 2019?
Master printmaker and storyteller Andy Farkas shares some poignant fables on New Year’s Day! At this reflective time of year Farkas’ work reminds us that, while we are sure to be presented with new challenges, we can let the experiences flow through us while we continue to grow and adapt.
Please bring your families and enjoy this storytelling event at 52 Broadway in Downtown Asheville. We look forward to sharing a sense of community with you on the first day of the New Year. The gallery will offer light refreshments.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2019
2:00 PM
FREE AND OPEN TO ALL AGES
