Press release from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians:

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is pleased to announce that The Book, North Carolina’s premier sports betting venue, will open to the public immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Thursday, March 18 located at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, NC. The Book is the culmination of a partnership between the EBCI, Caesars Entertainment and William Hill, the world’s preeminent sports betting company.

Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said the opening of a sports book in the Tar Heel State affords residents a chance to participate in safe and legal sports betting for the first time.

“We are excited to offer legal sports betting at The Book, and just in time for March Madness,” said Sneed. “We would like to thank our partners at William Hill and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, as well as state leaders, for making this opening possible.”

Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President & General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, echoed Principal Chief Sneed’s remarks regarding the opening of The Book.

“We are grateful for our relationship and partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and are ready for sports fans to join us at The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos,” said Robinson. “We are proud to house North Carolina’s first sports betting venues and are confident that it will be an amenity our guests will enjoy.”

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort offers plush reclining chairs for viewing games, highlights, and score tickers on the 90-foot ultra-high definition screen. Guest will have the option to place bets at one of the seven ticket-writer windows or from one of the ten self-service betting kiosks available. For a more private group viewing experience, guests of The Book can reserve one of the Fan Caves or seating in the Upper Deck. Full beverage service is also provided.

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel features a 32-foot, ultra-high definition screen for viewing with plush reclining chairs and full beverage service. An additional lounge area can also be reserved for private viewing parties. Four ticket-writer windows and five self-service are available for guests to place bets.