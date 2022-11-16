Press release from Buncombe County:

Please note: The front entrance to Lake Julian Park will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Nov. 21, until approximately 5 p.m. The closure is due to tree work being done by Duke Energy on Overlook Extension that will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience, the road will need to be closed to traffic for the tree work to be done safely. Lake Julian Park will remain open and the park entrance road will reopen once the work is completed. We encourage you to explore one of our other Buncombe County parks.