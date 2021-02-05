Press release from Mountain BizWorks:

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners recently approved funding to revitalize the One Buncombe Fund, a community-based grant source that can provide much-needed financial support during these difficult times. Worried that your business might not be eligible? The One Buncombe Fund is intentionally seeking out local businesses that do not qualify for PPP funding and other relief options. There is also a focus on single-owner, people of color-, and women-owned businesses.

Please visit this link to view program guidelines, upcoming webinars, and timeline for the One Buncombe Grant Fund. Applications will open on Monday, Feb, 8.

Eligibility Criteria

Business Must Have Been in Existence Prior to Oct. 1, 2020

For-Profit Business Located in Buncombe County: Business must be a for-profit entity based in Buncombe County

Business must be a for-profit entity based in Buncombe County Must Have Less than 25 Full-Time Equivalent Employees: The business must have no more than 25 Full-Time Equivalent employees at the time of application.

Supports Job Rehiring and Retention: The applicant must be able to clearly demonstrate how the grant will help rehire or retain a committed number of positions in their business and keep those positions for at least 6 months. Further, only jobs that are at or above Just Economics' 2020 Living Wage standards will be considered (owner-employees are exempt from this requirement).

Other COVID-19 Funding Assistance: Applicants must list all grants or other relief funds received to assist their business since March 10, 2020.

Agree to Report at 6 Months After Grant: The applicant must agree to report on the financial condition of the business, jobs retained and hired, and use of funds received 6 months following the receipt of funds.

Agree That Funds Will Only Be Used for Business Expenses: The applicant must certify in writing that they will only use this grant for business expenses incurred for business activities in Buncombe County, and which support the retention and hiring of the employee positions named in this application.

Agree to Award Announcement: Applicant understands and agrees that all grantee business names and grant amounts will be publicly announced.

Submits a Full and Complete Application including all required attachments prior to the application deadline.

including all required attachments prior to the application deadline. Existing One Buncombe Fund Loan clients must be in good standing to be eligible to apply for the grant funds.

Join us for an Upcoming Webinar

In these two upcoming webinars, we will go over eligibility, supporting documents needed, how to apply, and have time for a live Q&A.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. | Get Registered

Thursday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m. | Get Registered

Can’t make it? A recording will be available 24 hours after the webinar concludes.