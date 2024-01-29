Press release from the North Carolina State Board of Elections:
The Judicial Voter Guide: 2024 Primary Election is now available online at the State Board of Elections’ website.
The guide contains information about candidates for North Carolina’s appellate courts, the North Carolina Supreme Court and North Carolina Court of Appeals, who have primary contests in 2024. Candidates for appellate offices are elected statewide. Candidates for other judicial offices are not elected statewide and are not included in this guide.
Primary Election Day is March 5.
The Judicial Voter Guide for the 2024 Primary Election is available online only. The Judicial Voter Guide for the 2024 General Election will be mailed to all N.C. households later this year. It will also be available online.
In the primary, there are two contested appellate court contests – a Democratic primary for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6 and a Republican primary for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15.
Absentee-by-mail voting for the 2024 primary has begun. The in-person early voting period runs from February 15 through March 2.
For more information about the primary, go to Upcoming Election.
To vote in a party primary, you must be registered with that political party or be an unaffiliated voter and choose the ballot of candidates for that party.
