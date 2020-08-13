Press release from Historic Flat Rock, Inc.:

FBRMPO is working on its Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) that will document the region’s vision for its transportation system (highways, transit, bike/ped, freight) and prioritize projects and initiatives over the next twenty-five years. The DRAFT version of the plan is open for public review and comment through August 31, 2020.

Join us for a virtual public workshop with a presentation, discussion/Q&A taking place on August 18th at either 10:00 A.M. or 5:30 P.M. Click “Find Out More” or scroll down to view the the draft plan, a survey and an interactive project map. Email mpo@landofsky.org or call (828)-251-6622 to leave any additional comments or feedback on the plan!

Review the draft plan HERE. It includes an overview of the region, goals and objectives of the plan, modal chapters, fiscally-constrained projects (highway, bike/ped, transit), population and socio-economic data.

Take the short survey HERE. This short (3-5 minute) survey asks for your input regarding goals, budgeting priorities and overall vision/issues/comments for the regions transportation system. The survey is anonymous.

Check out the interactive project map HERE. It includes highway and bicycle/pedestrian projects included in the draft MTP. Projects are filterable by project type and ‘clickable’ with details such as improvement type, current status and estimated costs.