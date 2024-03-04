Press release from the City of Asheville:

Drugs and opioids impact us all. To address the rising opioid crisis in WNC, the Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta Sororities Incorporated along with Buncombe County Government will host a community conversation focused on removing the stigma of substance use disorder. Lunch will be provided. Participants can look forward to a presentations from local medical experts, panel discussion with those with lived experiences and training to address the rising opioid crisis. Free parking will be available in the Coxe Avenue Parking deck – just bring your parking ticket in with you to be validated. Please RSVP by March 12, 2024.

Saturday, March 16

9:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

40 Coxe, Asheville, NC, 28801

Basement Conference Room 031A & 031B