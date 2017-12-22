Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare program, placing the Henderson County hospital among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation. This program rates hospitals on a scale of one through five, with five being the highest and three being the national average score. Hospital Compare is designed to give consumers another tool for measuring hospitals’ overall quality of care. To determine hospital ratings, Hospital Compare looked at mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

The overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures on Hospital Compare reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. Hospitals may perform more complex services or procedures not reflected in the measures on Hospital Compare. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. To learn more about Hospital Compare and to see ratings for other hospitals, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

“We are honored to earn a five-star rating from CMS Hospital Compare,” said James M. Kirby, II, president and CEO of Pardee UNC Health Care. “Our physicians, staff and leadership work diligently to ensure our patients receive outstanding medical care in a safe, efficient and caring environment. I am proud to see the efforts of these hardworking individuals recognized.”

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.