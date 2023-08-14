News release from Pisgah Legal Services:
Confused about expansion and the current changes to Medicaid in North Carolina?
Join Pisgah Legal attorneys and other nonprofits to get a better understanding of Medicaid Expansion and the anticipated impact on folks here in WNC.
Medicaid Community Forum
Changes to Medicaid in NC: Transformation, Unwinding & Expansion
A briefing by nonprofit leaders about the many recent changes and what to expect in coming months.
Tuesday, August 15th
9:30-11:15 am
AB Tech Conference Center
16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville
Doors will open at 9:30 am for coffee and conversation, with the program beginning at 10 am.
The program includes:
- Dr. Shannon Dowler – Chief Medical Officer, NC Medicaid
- The Honorable Terry Van Duyn
- Jackie Kiger – Chief Operations Officer, Pisgah Legal Services
- Nicole Dozier – Health Advocacy Project Director, NC Justice Center
- Glenn Wise – Director of Programs, MANNA FoodBank
- Kim Wagenaar – Chief Executive Officer, Western North Carolina Community Health Services
- Channah VanRegenmorter – Officer, Health & Wellness, Dogwood Health Trust
- Christy Rhodes – Program Manager, NC Medicaid Ombudsman
Registration is encouraged but not required.
This event will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person. A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants before the event.
If you have any questions about the event, please contact Jennifer Calloway at jennifer.calloway@pisgahlegal.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.