News release from Pisgah Legal Services:

Confused about expansion and the current changes to Medicaid in North Carolina?

Join Pisgah Legal attorneys and other nonprofits to get a better understanding of Medicaid Expansion and the anticipated impact on folks here in WNC.

Medicaid Community Forum

Changes to Medicaid in NC: Transformation, Unwinding & Expansion

A briefing by nonprofit leaders about the many recent changes and what to expect in coming months.

Tuesday, August 15th

9:30-11:15 am

AB Tech Conference Center

16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville

Doors will open at 9:30 am for coffee and conversation, with the program beginning at 10 am.

The program includes:

Dr. Shannon Dowler – Chief Medical Officer, NC Medicaid

The Honorable Terry Van Duyn

Jackie Kiger – Chief Operations Officer, Pisgah Legal Services

Nicole Dozier – Health Advocacy Project Director, NC Justice Center

Glenn Wise – Director of Programs, MANNA FoodBank

Kim Wagenaar – Chief Executive Officer, Western North Carolina Community Health Services

Channah VanRegenmorter – Officer, Health & Wellness, Dogwood Health Trust

Christy Rhodes – Program Manager, NC Medicaid Ombudsman

Registration is encouraged but not required.

This event will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person. A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants before the event.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Jennifer Calloway at jennifer.calloway@pisgahlegal.org.