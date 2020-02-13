Press release from UNC Asheville:
The lecture by neuroscientist Richard Davidson at UNC Asheville scheduled for this evening, Feb. 13, 2020, has been postponed due to weather-related travel difficulties preventing Davidson’s arrival in Asheville. The master class scheduled for the morning of Feb. 14 is also postponed, as are all other activities on campus related to Davidson’s scheduled visit.
This is a postponement and not a cancellation; UNC Asheville hopes to announce a date soon rescheduling Davidson’s visit to campus.
