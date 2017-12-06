Press release from City of Hendersonville:
The Hendersonville Police Department has been contacted by a few local citizens and businesses letting us know that they have received telephone calls from people or an organization soliciting funds for donations for the Hendersonville Police Department Shop with a Hero Initiative.
Please be aware that the Hendersonville Police Department is not soliciting funds of goods for donations for the Shop with a Hero initiative. We just concluded our annual shopping on Monday, Dec. 4. We are not soliciting for any funds at this time from anyone or any businesses.
