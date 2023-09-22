Press release from Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy:
Are you excited about the creation of the future Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe County? What amenities and recreation opportunities would you like to be available in this NEW state park? Let your voice be heard. The first of three public input meetings on park planning will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 pm at the Upper Hominy Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept in Candler.
Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is proud to be one of the many partners involved in bringing the dream of this new public park to fruition, and we are excited to see the park planning process proceed. The Division of Parks and Recreation is preparing a master plan for Pisgah View State Park, and Equinox Environmental has been contracted to create the plan.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend, dropping in at any time, and expect to spend 20-30 minutes to review, discuss and weigh in on their preferred recreational amenities for the park. If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you can submit input via online survey.
