Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.

The draft action plan is available for review on the NCORR website. Printed copies of the draft action plan are also available by calling 984-833-5350.

Written public comments may be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to: NCORR, Attn: Tropical Storm Fred Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Public comments on the draft action plan must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022.

Public Hearing

As part of the public comment period, NCORR will hold an Aug. 15 public hearing in Haywood County to receive public feedback on the draft action plan.

What: Tropical Storm Fred Draft Action Plan Public Hearing

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

Where: Haywood County Historic Courthouse, 215 North Main St., Waynesville, NC

Governor Roy Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. To date, NCORR has committed more than $473.3 million of the state’s CDBG-DR grants for hurricanes Matthew and Florence to support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, local infrastructure, small businesses and other long-term recovery initiatives in areas of the state impacted by the two storms. Learn more about NCORR at ReBuild.NC.Gov.