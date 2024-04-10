Press release from Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:

A trail and stream bank restoration project is complete on the Hominy Creek Greenway. The project is an effort to enhance sustainability and access to this vital community resource. Spearheaded by the nonprofit Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, or FOHCG, and in collaboration with various community stakeholders, the project rebuilt a 500-foot section of the Greenway to address erosion, stormwater management, and accessibility challenges.

The Hominy Creek Greenway, a City of Asheville park and stewarded by the FOHCG, serves as a crucial recreational and transportation hub, offering walking, running, and biking opportunities to West Asheville and surrounding neighborhoods. Prior to the restoration, the section of trail was frequently impassable following rain due to water pooling on the trail. Additionally, erosion along Buttermilk Creek, a tributary of Hominy Creek, posed safety concerns and environmental risks. The restoration addressed these issues comprehensively, focusing on trail restoration, ecological revitalization, and stream bank stabilization.

Wildlands Engineering supervised the design, permitting, and construction, while volunteer efforts have been instrumental in landscaping and forest restoration. The project has received generous support from various entities, including the Pigeon River Fund, South Core Environmental, the City of Asheville, EcoForesters, Connect Buncombe, the Malvern Hills Community, and Buncombe County, highlighting the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

By addressing environmental challenges, promoting accessibility, and fostering community engagement, the Hominy Creek Greenway project sets a precedent for creating a more vibrant and sustainable future. This effort underscores the collective commitment to enhancing public spaces for the benefit of all residents.

“We’ve continued to set the standard for how volunteer groups manage public spaces,” says FOHCG trustee Jack Igelman. “However, we could not have completed a project of this scale without the support of our partners and many volunteers.”

The FOHCG will host a public work day on April 14, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the trailhead located at 420 Sand Hill Road to plant live stakes along Buttermilk Creek. At 12:00 pm a ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the reconstruction of this section of Greenway.