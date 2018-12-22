Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

Buncombe County, N.C. – Health Officials with Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) want to alert the public of a rabid raccoon in the Overlook Road area of the Skyland Community in the southern part of Buncombe County. Animal Control captured the raccoon on Friday and on Saturday evening, lab results showed that the raccoon did have rabies.

If you, anyone in your family, or your family pets had contact with a raccoon in this area, please contact BCHHHS Communicable Disease as soon as possible. Post exposure prophylaxis (rabies shots) could be necessary to prevent the rabies virus from progressing.

“Rabies is a serious disease that can be deadly without immediate treatment. Any person who thinks they may have come into contact with this raccoon should contact BCHHS Communicable Disease at (828) 250-5109,” said Jennifer Mullendore, BCHHS Medical Director.

Rabid animals are unpredictable, aggressive, and can attack people and other animals. Some signs of rabies in animals are changes in an animal’s behavior, general sickness, problems swallowing, increased drooling, and aggression. Wild animals with rabies may move slowly or act as if they are tame. A pet that is usually friendly may snap at you or may try to bite.

Local officials are urging residents in the area to do the following:

Contact your doctor as soon as possible if you believe you or your child came in contact with the raccoon.

Contact your veterinarian as soon as possible if you believe your pet came in contact with this raccoon.

Be sure that pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations per North Carolina law.

Avoid wild or unfamiliar animals: keep children and pets away from wild or unfamiliar animals, keep your pet on a leash when out for a walk, and do not rescue or touch wild or unfamiliar animals.

If your pet comes in contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal, avoid contact with both animals.

Contact Animal Control if you see an animal acting strangely or if you, someone else, or your pet comes in contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal. If in Buncombe County, call Buncombe County Sheriff’s Animal Control at 250-6670. If in the City of Asheville, call Asheville Police Department’s Animal Control at 252-1110.

If you have been bitten by any animal:

Clean your wound thoroughly for at least 10 minutes with soap and water. Immediately contact the appropriate jurisdiction’s Animal Control if you or your pet is bitten to assist in capturing the animal for observation and/or rabies testing. See a medical provider for wound evaluation and possible treatment.