Press release from Mars Hill University

Two national college ranking guides again have given Mars Hill University high marks. U.S. News and World Report lists Mars Hill among the top colleges in the south, as well as a strong performer in social mobility. Washington Monthly ranks Mars Hill among the top baccalaureate colleges in the nation and a “Best Bang for the Buck” among institutions in the southeast.

In its 2022 Best Colleges rankings, released this week, U.S. News rated Mars Hill University 29th in the category of “Best Regional Colleges – South.” U.S. News defines regional colleges as those with a strong focus on the liberal arts and programs such as business and nursing, and with a primary focus on undergraduate education. The rankings are based on such criteria as graduation rates, faculty expertise, class size and incoming students’ college entrance exam scores.

The magazine also rated Mars Hill in the number 25 position for “Top Performers On Social Mobility.” That category focuses on institutions which enroll and graduate large proportions of students from economically disadvantaged families.

“It’s gratifying to see our hard work in this area paying off,” said MHU President Tony Floyd. “A key part of our mission is to serve students like this — students who face financial and other challenges in their pursuit of a college education — to not only help them get to college, but to persist to graduation.”

Washington Monthly’s 2021 rankings, released in its September/October 2021 issue, put Mars Hill University in the number 59 slot among Bachelor’s Colleges. It also places Mars Hill 68th among the “Best Bang for the Buck” institutions in the southeast, a category ranking of schools which the magazine says “help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.” Washington Monthly describes its rankings as “a different kind of college ranking” than that of U.S. News and World Report, focusing on social mobility, research and service opportunities for students.

About Mars Hill University:

Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.