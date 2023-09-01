THE CAROLINAS & GEORGIA (SEPTEMBER 1, 2023) – The Blood Connection (TBC) is left in a critical need for all blood types – particularly O negative and O positive due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. Recovery efforts are underway and blood donors are urgently needed.

TBC lost hundreds units of blood due to numerous mobile drive cancelations, plus having to temporarily close 2 blood donation centers in Savannah, GA. and Charleston, SC. Additionally, Labor Day weekend is a time where the organization already sees low donor turnout and is currently experiencing those effects. This has left the organization and its hospital partners in critical need of blood donors across the Carolinas and Georgia.

O negative blood is the most transfused blood type for traumas and emergencies, with O positive as a close second, so it is imperative that blood donations from donors with those blood types are received soon. O negative blood donors are often referred to as the “universal donor” since everyone, no matter their blood type, can receive O negative blood.

“TBC is in critical need of blood donations from donors of all blood types due to Hurricane Idalia which is bad timing with Labor Day weekend approaching,” said Heather Moulder, Director of Communications & Public Relations for The Blood Connection. “We need you – the community’s support. Please join us in our efforts of recovery and support the blood supply for local hospitals.”

The Blood Connection is urging everyone that is feeling healthy and well to donate blood immediately. Donors can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a blood donation center or a mobile blood drive near them.