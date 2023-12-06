Press release from Upgraded Points
Holiday spending in the U.S. is estimated to total nearly $1 trillion this year, as shoppers rush to buy gifts, food, and decorations and take advantage of retailers’ steep discounts. However, this strong consumer spending obscures the growing shift toward e-commerce, and the decline of brick-and-mortar retail.
Here are the key takeaways from the report for the Asheville, NC metro area:
- Between 2011 and 2021, the Asheville metro area experienced a 3.3% decline in the number of brick-and-mortar retail stores per capita.
- As a result, there are just 3.9 brick-and-mortar retail stores for every 1,000 Asheville residents.
- Overall, the Asheville metro is seeing a slower decline in its brick-and-mortar retail than the nation as a whole (-12.6%).
