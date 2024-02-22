To determine the locations with the hottest real estate markets in 2024, researchers created a composite score equally weighting the following metrics:

One-year change in median sale price (Dec 2022–Dec 2023)

Share of homes that sold above asking (2023)

Median number of days on the market (2023)

Average sale-to-list percentage (2023)

Share of listings with price drops (2023)

These are the key takeaways from the report for Asheville, NC: