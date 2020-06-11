Press release from White Oak Grove Apartments:

You are invited to the opening of the 113-unit affordable and workforce housing community, White Oak Grove Apartments. The management team is conducting a pre-opening hard hat tour event on Monday, June 15 at noon. Prospective residents, city officials and members of the Press are invited to 275 Hazel Mill Road in west Asheville.

At a time when “home” has become more important than ever, White Oak Grove’s spacious floor plans at below-market prices have been developed to provide quality work force housing for Asheville. White Oak Grove offers a mix of one bedroom/one bath affordable housing units and two bedroom/two bath workforce-priced units, ranging from 827 SF to 1,326 SF. With prices from $833 to $1,550, White Oak Grove is bringing quality housing and affordability to Asheville’s varied workforce and is helping meet Asheville’s critical need for accessibly priced housing options.

White Oak Grove Apartments will meet the needs of a wide range of residents who are looking for affordable housing with easy access to downtown, West Asheville, and the RAD.

The White Oak Grove Apartment community is certified under the National Green Building Standard, offering residents a healthier home, lower operating costs, green cleaning services, and accessibility to a sustainable lifestyle.

Pre-leasing is actively underway at the White Oak Grove Apartment website and through the leasing office at 275 Hazel Mill Road. For more information, please contact WOGA Property Manager, Bettyann Recchia, at 828.820.2944. With 6 different two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, work-from-home professionals, roommates, families, empty-nesters, and down-sizers will discover a variety of budget-friendly options.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Appropriate social distancing will be observed.