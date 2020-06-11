Press release from Summit Marketing Group:

Ron Kauffman and STAND T.A.L.L have been selected as this week’s recipient of WHKP radio’s Hometown Hero Award. The award is presented during a live interview on WHKP to individuals and organizations that make important contributions to and improve the lives of those who live in our community. Kauffman will be interviewed on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 8:45am.

Kauffman is Founder and President of STAND T.A.L.L., a North Carolina 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission involves supporting unbudgeted needs of area law enforcement to help them better perform their duties and to provide programs that enhance relationships with the members of our community, particularly youth and those in underserved areas.

STAND T.A.L.L. has created three pillars of support for the work they do. The first pillar consists of Community Support Programs. These programs include “Kids & Cops,” which fosters positive communication between at-risk kids and the Hendersonville Police Department and “R.S.V.P – Return Safely,” which provides support and tools to help law enforcement locate seniors with dementia or Alzheimer’s, children with autism and the developmentally disabled who have wandered away from home and become lost.

The second pillar is Law Enforcement Support, which helps raise money for unbudgeted needs of officers such as recertification training, continuing education classes, foul weather gear for the motorcycle division, and outer protective vests for officers and K-9 Division Support.

The third pillar is K-9 Division Support, which provides funds for the dogs that serve alongside officers.

“STAND T.A.L.L. continues to quietly make a difference in the community, and we’re proud to have been recognized by WHKP for our contributions and efforts,” says Kauffman.

Listeners can tune in to 107.7 FM or 1450 AM or online at: www.whkp.com/streaming/streamingintro.html